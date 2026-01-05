Deepika Padukone Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans In A Private Bash, Inside Videos Go Viral

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today, January 5, with her husband Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua and other family members in New York. However, before jetting off to New York City, she made sure to treat her fans. Yes, the actress hosted a private fan meet last month where she greeted the fans personally and celebrated her birthday in Mumbai. Her birthday event was titled 'A day of gratitude with Deepika Padukone'.

Inside Deepika Padukone's hush-hush birthday celebration with fans

Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show the actress having a blast with her fans. For her pre-birthday celebrations, the actress opted for a plum-coloured sweater paired with matching bottoms and styled her hair in soft curls. She sported light makeup with tinted cheeks.

In a few videos, the actress can be seen cutting a huge chocolate cake while her fans sing the birthday song in the background.

She also posed with her fans for the solo photos.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend an NBA game in New York

The actress has been with her family in New York since Christmas. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York. They twinned in black ensembles and even obliged some desi fans with selfies and photos at the stadium. In inside videos from the event, the couple could be seen enjoying their time away from the spotlight while on vacation.

For the unversed, the game holds special significance for the couple as Ranveer Singh has been appointed the brand ambassador of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for India since 2021.

