Deepika Padukone, Ex Ranbir Kapoor To 'Steam Up' The Screen In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War?

Deepika, Ex Ranbir To 'Steam Up' The Screen In Bhansali's Love And War? | Image: X

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War has created some noise since the announcement, thanks to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s casting. Reports suggest the story revolves around a love triangle, promising roar of emotions on screen. Meanwhile, rumours are swirling that Deepika Padukone might appear in a guest role, sharing a steamy scene with Ranbir Kapoor, sparking excitement among fans over this epic ex crossover.

Deepika Padukone to have a steamy reunion with ex-Ranbir Kapoor? Fans concern Alia Bhatt’s screentime

According to a Filme Shilmy report, Deepika Padukone is being considered for a 40-minute role opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The report states that sources believe Deepika and Ranbir might appear in “steamy romantic scenes”, which could lead to the film receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. IMDb has also listed her appearance as a cameo.

Although Deepika hasn't signed the film yet, she is reportedly thinking about the offer. The portal noted, “Despite exploring bold themes in Gehraiyaan, this role is said to be a challenging move and she’s reportedly taking her time to decide.” However, there is no official confirmation, and for now, it remains speculation.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone | Image: X

This news has raised concerns among fans regarding Alia Bhatt’s screen time. Also, a love triangle saga with an ex is something fans have not expected. One Reddit user commented, “40-minute role is basically another lead. Honestly, this would be pretty crazy if it happens. Now it's upto SLB to make sure all four leads get good storylines.” Another added, “Do Alia and Kjo know this?”

When is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War releasing?