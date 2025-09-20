Deepika Padukone Joins King After Exiting From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Pens A Cryptic Note About 'People You Make Movie With, Matter Far More Than Its Success'

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The actress exited from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, starring Prabhas, and the makers confirmed the news. This is the second project starring Prabhas; the actress quit. However, as earlier, she exited Spirit and bagged Allu Arjun's next, AA22xA6; similarly, this time too, she didn't leave empty-handed. Yes, the actress has not just joined the big project but has also started shooting. Early Saturday, she took to her social media handle and shared a photo with her co-star along with a note, serving as her first reaction after Kalki 2898 AD exit.

Deepika Padukone talks about learning an important lesson 18 years ago

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a photo wherein she can be seen holding the hand of her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and wrote the lesson he taught her while shooting Om Shanti Om. In the note, she talked about how the people we work with matter in the movie more than its success. She further added that this learning she has applied to every decision she has made since.

"The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?" her note reads. She further used the hashtags “King” and “Day 1”, announcing that she has started with the shooting of King.

(Deepika Padukone shares photo from King set | Image: Instagram)

Soon after she dropped the post, Ranveer Singh was quick to drop a comment, "Bestest Besties!"

All about King