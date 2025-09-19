Shocking! Zubeen Garg's Final Moments Show Him Jumping Into The Sea | Watch

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Friday, September 19. He was there to attend the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform on September 20. However, he died in a freak accident while attempting scuba diving. An injured Zubeen was rushed to the Singapore General Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

His final moments saw him on a yacht with Assamese locals. He died allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving. In the statement, the organisers of North East India Festival claimed that they were unaware of Zubeen's yacht visit before the tragic accident. "During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen's manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge," they said.

In a video that has now gone viral, Zubeen is seen on the yacht, surrounded by men in life jackets. Some people are seen enjoying floating in the sea. Zubeen geared up in a life jacket and jumped into the sea. After some time, he returned to the yacht and according to reports he jumped in for the second time. This time, he took off the life jacket saying it was uncomfortable swimming wearing it. Soon after, Zubeen was found floating with no movement and his body was also stiff. Rescue teams moved him to Singapore General Hospital but after sometime doctors pronounced him dead.

Zubeen Garg died after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving | Image: X

In the wake of Zubeen's demise, the organisers have cancelled the North East India Festival. Meanwhile, among fans and many from the film and music industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen's family after his death. Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."