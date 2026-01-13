Updated 13 January 2026 at 08:38 IST
Deepika Padukone Laughs Her Heart Out At Friend's Wedding In New York, New Photos Go Viral
Chris Rossi shared the photos on his social media handle that show a candid expression of Deepika Padukone as she poses with her friends.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been in New York since Christmas, and it seems they are in no mood to return to India. They celebrated Christmas, New Year and the actress's birthday in the city, and now they were snapped attending a friend's wedding. A new set of photos of Deepika is doing the rounds on the internet, in which she can be seen having the time of her life at her friend's wedding. Her friend Sneha Ramachander's husband, Chris Rossi, shared the photos on his social media handle, offering a peek into the wedding ceremony.
Deepika Padukone charms her way out with that laughter
Chris shared the photos on his Instagram handle that show a candid expression of Deepika as she poses with her friends. In all photos, she can be seen laughing her heart out.
For the wedding ceremony, Deepika's OOTD is a printed purple saree featuring intricate designer borders. She accessorised her saree with a blue pearl choker necklace, matching statement earrings and bangles. She sported minimal makeup, with tinted lips.
Sharing the photos, Chris captioned it as "We rocked the house until we knocked it down."
Advertisement
Earlier, two photos went viral from the wedding in which she and Ranveer can be seen posing for a selfie with a guest. In the photo, Ranveer looks dapper in a blue suit layered with a matching satin shirt. He completed his look with tinted sunglasses.
Inside Deepika Padukone's NYC birthday
Deepika turned 40 on January 5, and to celebrate this milestone, the actress stepped out in NY with her husband. Together, they celebrated the birthday at a South Indian restaurant where they enjoyed tasty traditional delicacies.
Advertisement
What's on Deepika and Ranveer's work front?
Deepika Padukone will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's magnum opus tentatively titled as #AA22. Ranveer, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2. It is slated to hit the theatres on March 19.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 13 January 2026 at 08:38 IST