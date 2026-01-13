Deepika Padukone Laughs Her Heart Out At Friend's Wedding In New York, New Photos Go Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been in New York since Christmas, and it seems they are in no mood to return to India. They celebrated Christmas, New Year and the actress's birthday in the city, and now they were snapped attending a friend's wedding. A new set of photos of Deepika is doing the rounds on the internet, in which she can be seen having the time of her life at her friend's wedding. Her friend Sneha Ramachander's husband, Chris Rossi, shared the photos on his social media handle, offering a peek into the wedding ceremony.

Deepika Padukone charms her way out with that laughter

Chris shared the photos on his Instagram handle that show a candid expression of Deepika as she poses with her friends. In all photos, she can be seen laughing her heart out.

For the wedding ceremony, Deepika's OOTD is a printed purple saree featuring intricate designer borders. She accessorised her saree with a blue pearl choker necklace, matching statement earrings and bangles. She sported minimal makeup, with tinted lips.

Sharing the photos, Chris captioned it as "We rocked the house until we knocked it down."

Advertisement

Earlier, two photos went viral from the wedding in which she and Ranveer can be seen posing for a selfie with a guest. In the photo, Ranveer looks dapper in a blue suit layered with a matching satin shirt. He completed his look with tinted sunglasses.

Inside Deepika Padukone's NYC birthday

Deepika turned 40 on January 5, and to celebrate this milestone, the actress stepped out in NY with her husband. Together, they celebrated the birthday at a South Indian restaurant where they enjoyed tasty traditional delicacies.

Advertisement

What's on Deepika and Ranveer's work front?