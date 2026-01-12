Chiranjeevi's Fan Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu? Here's What We Know

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released in theatres today, January 12, 2026, and is receiving glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. Videos and photos from cinema halls trended all day on the internet. However, a tragic incident occurred at a theatre in Hyderabad, where a fan allegedly died while watching the movie.

According to Telugu Scribe, a fan died while watching Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally. The platform also shared a video of the incident on X (Twitter). Reports state that the police suspect a heart attack as the cause of death. As per initial reports, the man suddenly collapsed during the screening. After the theatre staff alerted, the police reached the spot immediately. Authorities have begun an investigation, and doctors will confirm the exact cause of death after a medical examination.

While the authenticity of the video has not officially verified, the fan’s death left everyone deeply shocked.

The makers have not responded to this news yet. Several other videos are also circulating, showing fans dancing and kissing Chiranjeevi’s poster while celebrating the release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu marks Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screen after nearly three years, and his fans are thrilled to see him back in cinemas.

The story follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer tasked with safeguarding a VIP’s family from a serious threat posed by an unknown attacker. He soon discovers that the family includes his estranged wife, their children, and his father-in-law. The film centres on how Shankara manages his official responsibility while confronting unresolved issues within his personal life.