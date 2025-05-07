HIT 3 Vs Retro Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani Starrer Edges Out Suriya's Film In Week 1

HIT 3 Vs Retro Box Office Collection: Both the regional releases hit the big screens on May 1, coinciding with the Labour Day holiday. HIT 3 is a Telugu actioner headlined by Nani, while Retro is a Tamil action drama that features Suriya in the lead role. Both movies have been neck to neck at the box office, but after a week of theatrical release, HIT 3 has outperformed Retro.

HIT 3 outdoes both other movies in the franchise

Nani-led HIT 3 has been hashing ever since its release. The action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu has obtained an ‘A’ (adult only) certificate, which will limit its audience to 18+ patrons and most likely non-families. Nani, as ruthless cop headlines the movie that has performed far better than its prequel.



Also Read: Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Unable To Cross ₹100 Cr In 1 Week

HIT: The Third Case opened to a staggering ₹21 crore in India. The actioner wrapped up the opening weekend with ₹31 crore in domestic collections. The Nani starrer has amassed a total of ₹61.20 crore in week 1, as per Sacnilk. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame. HIT: The First Case, headlined by Vishwak Sen, minted only ₹6.6 crore while the second part of the film featuring Adivi Sesh in the lead role amassed a total of ₹ 25.92 Cr.

Suriya's Retro mints a little over ₹50 crore in week 1