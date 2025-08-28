Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together, Dhurandhar Actor's Clean Shaven Look Wins Hearts | Watch

On August 27, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joined the Ambani family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilla in Mumbai. The couple twinned in gold and green ethnic outfits. Fans of the actors rejoiced at their joint public appearance after a long time. Social media users also caught the attention of the actor's clean-shaven look, which comes months after he started shooting for Dhurandhar, for which he sported a heavily bearded look.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seemingly made a quiet entry to the Ambani residence for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shared a video of the couple on August 28. Fans of the actors rejoiced on seeing them together after many months.



For the Lord Ganesh darshan, Deepika tied her hair in a bun and decked up in her ethnic best. She wore an embellished kurta, which perfectly complemented Ranveer's elaborate gold and green outfit. The brief clip of the couple was only a few seconds long and did not give a full glimpse of their looks. However, Ranveer's clean-shaven look has become the talk of the town.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua will turn 1 year old in a few days