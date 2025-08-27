Ganpati Bappa Morya! WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Greetings and Messages to Share with Loved Ones On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: With euphoria, devotion and joy, devotees will welcome Lord Ganesha in their homes and pandals today, August 27. The festival, which marks the birth of the deity, is one of the most vibrant Hindu festivals, will be celebrated with great devotion and grandeur. On the occasion, families come together to bring idols of Ganpatti Bappa home, partake in the daily aartis and puja, adorn the lord with bhog and puja offerings and perform the visarjan in the hope of his return the next year. Lord Ganesha is brought home with massive frenzy. Devotees bring out dhols, dance to Ganesh aartis and bhajan, prepare an exquisite spread, gather friends and family and chant, ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. You can participate in the festivities by sharing warm blessings, inspirational quotes, and festive greetings to all those celebrating Ganesh Utsav 2025.

WhatsApp wishes & messages for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

May Lord Ganesha fill your home with happiness, prosperity, and endless blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Wishing you and your family a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May every obstacle in your path be removed by Bappa’s grace.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May you be blessed with knowledge and success.

Let’s welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion and celebrate new beginnings with hope. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May this festive season bring positivity, good health, and success to your life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

One-line quotes and status to share on Ganpati Utsav

Lord Ganesha teaches us wisdom, patience, and the strength to overcome challenges.

Where there is Ganesha, there is prosperity, happiness, and peace.

Invoke Ganesha’s blessings and start every new journey with confidence and faith.



Festive greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May Bappa’s presence bring joy to your home and success to your endeavours.

Celebrate the festival with devotion, sweets, music, and togetherness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

