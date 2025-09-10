Updated 10 September 2025 at 08:06 IST
Tuesday Box Office: The Conjuring Last Rites Continues To Dominate In India, Mints More Than Baaghi 4 And The Bengal Files Combined
Box Office Collection: The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Baaghi 4 all released in India on September 5. The Hollywood horror movie continues to be the first choice of cinegoers.
Box Office Collection: Hollywood horror drama The Conjuring: Last Rites, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Bengal Files, all released on September 5. While the domestic release underperformed, the final chapter in the Conjuring franchise remained the first choice of the cinegoers. Following its five-day theatrical run, the Hollywood movie has surpassed the total of Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.
The Conjuring: Last Rites breaches the ₹60 crore mark at the Indian box office
The Conjuring: Last Rites features Ed and Lorraine Warren's final tryst with the supernatural. The final chapter in the franchise has struck a chord among the Indian audience. The movie opened to a decent ₹17.5 Cr and has held steady ever since. The movie raked in a decent weekend, with collections exceeding ₹50 crore. On Tuesday, the horror movie minted more than its Monday collection. The Conjuring: Last Rites collected ₹5.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its total at the Indian box office to ₹61 crore, as per Sacnilk. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to the big screen in the ninth instalment of The Conjuring as the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who attempt to vanquish a demon from a family’s home.
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 shows no growth on Tuesday
The Tiger Shroff starrer has massively underperformed at the box office. The actioner opened to ₹12 crore in India but saw a dip in collections owing to bad word-of-mouth reviews. Baaghi 4 rounded up the first weekend with almost ₹32 crore in collection. On Tuesday, the movie raked in ₹4 crore, taking its total to ₹39.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files continues to struggle
The Bengal Files remains the lowest grosser in the three-way clash with The Conjuring: Last Rites and Baaghi 4. The movie opened to ₹1.75 crore and concluded the first weekend with ₹6 crore in collections. On Tuesday, the movie added another ₹1.29 crore to its kitty, taking the total collection to ₹9.19 crore. The Bengal Files presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings (Direct Action Day) and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored.
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 08:06 IST