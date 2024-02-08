Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya is the title of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film. The film will mark the duo's first collaboration together on screen. Recently, the makers of the film dropped a new poster featuring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor sharing a candid moment together.

New poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya is out

On Friday, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya shared a new poster, teasing a glimpse of the film's first single. The first single of the film is titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. While the new poster intrigued fans, it also reminded them of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

While Kriti Sanon resembled Deepika Padukone's look from Badtameez Dil, Shahid Kapoor's look also reminded fans of Ranbir Kapoor's charm in the track. Both Kriti and Shahid shared the new posters from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya with a countdown of the song. Take a look at the posters below.

New poster from Shahid-Kriti's film | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani poster | Image: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer to clash with Lal Salaam, Eagle

On January 9, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled the motion poster of the film. Along with the motion poster, the makers announced that the film will release in the Valentine's Week, February 9.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming sports drama Lal Salaam is also scheduled to hit the big screens on February 9. The film has pushed the release date from the original January 12 in order to avert a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Dhanush’s Captain Miller. However, the film will now clash with Teri Baaton Mein Ulja Jiya, which will release only in the Hindi language. Another notable film that has booked the February 9 release date is Ravi Teja’s Eagle. The film too was scheduled to release on Pongal but has now shifted to Valentine’s weekend.