Advertisement

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday on January 5. The actress celebrated the day in an intimate dinner with her husband Ranveer Singh. Days after the birthday, she was spotted at the airport jetting off from Mumbai. Members of the paparazzi surprised the Piku actress by getting a cake for her.

Deepika Padukone receives a sweet surprise at the airport

Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her 38th birthday on January 5, on Monday was spotted at the airport departure along with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and was seen cutting a cake brought by a paparazzo. The industry’s power couple were going on a vacation to an undisclosed location after Deepika’s birthday. At the airport, a paparazzo brought a cake for the ‘Piku’ actress and requested her to cut it. Ranveer was seen holding the cake in his hands, while his ladylove was cutting it. She held out the cake for a byte to the cameraperson and also fed a small piece to Ranveer.

The actress tasted the cake and hugged the paparazzo. The couple then posed for the lenses and were all smiles. They even extended New Year greetings to the paparazzi. For the airport look, Deepika opted for a long black dress with a hoodie, black sunglasses, and hair tied in her signature bun style. While Ranveer sported a white tee shirt, black coat, matching trousers and a cap.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh step out for a dinner date on birthday

On the occasion of her birthday, the actress was joined by her husband Ranveer Singh in intimate celebrations for the day. A video of the couple exiting a hotel in Mumbai after a dinner date began doing rounds on social media in the wee hours of the night.

The couple was spotted driving their fancy automobile out of a five-star hotel in Mumbai, with Deepika chicly matching Ranveer's black outfit. She let her hair loose and wore minimal makeup, just brown lipstick and smoky eyes. Deepika flashed a wide smile as the cameras focused on her. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked sharp in a black suit and gelled hair.



(With inputs from IANS)