sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 15:58 IST, September 8th 2024

Deepika-Ranveer Welcome Baby Girl: Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Others Congratulate New Parents

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: As soon as the couple announced the news on social media, industry insiders extended their well wishes to the couple.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Celebs congratulatenew parents Deepveer
Celebs congratulatenew parents Deepveer | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:58 IST, September 8th 2024