Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radhashtami | Check Out Adorable Post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the announcement of welcoming their second baby, a girl. The couple who tied the knot in 2018 are already parents to a daughter, Dua.



The couple shared the post with a simple evil eye emoji in the caption. In the post, Deepika and Ranveer simply shared a post announcing that their baby girl arrived on September 19. The actors had earlier welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.