Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Daughter On Radhashtami | Check Out Adorable Post
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram account to share the news of welcoming a baby girl. The couple have embraced parenthood for the second time.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the announcement of welcoming their second baby, a girl. The couple who tied the knot in 2018 are already parents to a daughter, Dua.
The couple shared the post with a simple evil eye emoji in the caption. In the post, Deepika and Ranveer simply shared a post announcing that their baby girl arrived on September 19. The actors had earlier welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
Fans, friends and well wishers of the couple took to the comment section to extend congratulations to the new parents. Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Angad Bedi were among the first to comment on the post. Deepika announced her second pregnancy in April 2026, ahead of the release of Ranveer's Dhurandhar.
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