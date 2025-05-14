Deepika Padukone's Spirit Paycheck Surpasses Kalki 2898 AD Fees? Prabhas' Co-Star Becomes Highest-Paid Bollywood Actress

Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Spirit as Prabhas' 25th film in October 2021. After multiple delays, the project now appears to be moving forward. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently stated that filming could start later this year, after which, many reports hint that Deepika Padukone has been cast in the actioner with bagging a whopping crores, although this is yet to be officially confirmed. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with anticipation for this exciting collaboration.

How much did Deepika Padukone charge for Prabhas’ Spirit?

Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to star alongside Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated film Spirit. While an official announcement is yet to be made, social media is already buzzing with excitement about the project and cast fees.

Recently, reports suggest the actress will receive her highest paycheque yet for this film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika is expected to earn an impressive ₹20 crore for her role in Spirit. If it turns out to be true, this will reportedly mark her rise in fees from Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone joins hands with Prabhas for the second time

A report by Pinkvilla earlier shared details about Spirit. It stated, "Initially, Spirit was to begin by the end of 2024, and hence, Deepika had turned down the offer, as the timelines were not matching due to her pregnancy. However, with a delay in schedule, Vanga went back to Deepika with a revised shooting timeline, and the actress has now agreed to come on board Spirit."