Deepika Padukone's Witty Reaction To Ignoring Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Gets A Clap From Fans: Who Is The Joke On?

Deepika Padukone has been in the spotlight since her husband and actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres. Fans expected that she would pen a long note praising her husband's performance, just like any other wife or colleague, but to their disappointment, she didn't post a single line for Dhurandhar 2. Since then, they have been trolling the actress and digging into the couple's married life, speculating that there is trouble in paradise. After weeks of speculation and trolling, the actress has finally spoken up.

Deepika Padukone gives a befitting reply to trolls

Deepika has now broken her silence regarding the ongoing chatter on the internet and highlighted her support for husband Ranveer and Dhurandhar 2 after she skipped the sequel's screening in Mumbai. On Instagram, she commented on a post which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?"

To this, the actress replied, "The latter my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Soon after, her fans came in support of her, saying, "Have you forgotten she stays with him?"

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Her comment comes after the film outgrosses SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime record. On Tuesday, a slight boost helped it add another ₹10.10 crore to its biz, taking the 20-day figures to a staggering ₹1,033.37 crore in India, while the net total stands at ₹1,237.21 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 eyeing to surpass SRK's Pathaan overseas record

Dhurandhar 2 has already hit a massive $43 million (₹404 crore) overseas in 19 days. The Bollywood blockbuster is around $6 million away from shattering Pathaan's $49.3 million record to become the top Indian grosser internationally.

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Adding both overseas and domestic collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1641.21 crore in 19 days.