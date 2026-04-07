Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 20: In Under Three Weeks, Ranveer Singh Starrer Outgrosses Baahubali 2
Dhurandhar 2 is around $6 million shy from shattering Pathaan's $49.3 million record to become the top Indian grosser internationally.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh starrer spy action thriller has become the first Hindi film to mint ₹1000 crore in India. The sheer pace with which this film has obliterated box records has pleasantly surprised trade experts. Overseas too, the movie has made its mark beyond box office as without getting a release in the Gulf region and China, Dhurandhar 2 has become the second highest grossing Indian film overseas, with ₹400 crore+ collection and counting.
Box office dominance continued on day 20 as Dhurandhar 2 minted over ₹10 crore on April 7.
Dhurandhar witnesses uptick in biz on Tuesday
On Monday (April 6), Dhurandhar 2's single day collection slipped to single digits for the first time since release. On Tuesday, a slight boost helped it add another ₹10.10 crore to its biz, taking the 20-day figures to a staggering ₹1,033.37 crore in India. Dhurandhar 2 has also surpassed the lifetime India collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
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Will Dhurandhar 2 beat Pathaan overseas?
Dhurandhar 2 has already hit a massive $43 million (over ₹400 crore) overseas in 19 days. The Bollywood blockbuster is around $6 million away from shattering Pathaan's $49.3 million record to become the top Indian grosser internationally.
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Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service. After completing its theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar.
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