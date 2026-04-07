Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 20: In Under Three Weeks, Ranveer Singh Starrer Outgrosses Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh starrer spy action thriller has become the first Hindi film to mint ₹1000 crore in India. The sheer pace with which this film has obliterated box records has pleasantly surprised trade experts. Overseas too, the movie has made its mark beyond box office as without getting a release in the Gulf region and China, Dhurandhar 2 has become the second highest grossing Indian film overseas, with ₹400 crore+ collection and counting.

Box office dominance continued on day 20 as Dhurandhar 2 minted over ₹10 crore on April 7.

Dhurandhar witnesses uptick in biz on Tuesday

On Monday (April 6), Dhurandhar 2's single day collection slipped to single digits for the first time since release. On Tuesday, a slight boost helped it add another ₹10.10 crore to its biz, taking the 20-day figures to a staggering ₹1,033.37 crore in India. Dhurandhar 2 has also surpassed the lifetime India collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Will Dhurandhar 2 beat Pathaan overseas?

Dhurandhar 2 has already hit a massive $43 million (over ₹400 crore) overseas in 19 days. The Bollywood blockbuster is around $6 million away from shattering Pathaan's $49.3 million record to become the top Indian grosser internationally.

Advertisement