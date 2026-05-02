Deepika Padukone Sports Cute Baby Bump On King Sets In South Africa, Photos Go Viral

Deepika Padukone is shooting in South Africa for her next film, King, with Shah Rukh Khan. Several photos from the set went viral on Friday, leaving the fans excited. This was her first photo from set after announcing her second pregnancy. On seeing the images going viral on the internet, director Siddharth Anand took to his social media, requesting the fans not to leak the photos from the set. However, this didn't stop them from following the actress. A new set of photos is doing the rounds on the internet, in which we can also see her baby bump. While the actress tried her best to hide it with loose clothes, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to capture her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone debuts a baby bump in a maxi dress

In one of the images and videos going viral on the internet, the actress can be seen walking on the streets of South Africa in a maxi dress. She layered it with an oversized shirt. The fan captured the actress from the side angle, where the baby bump is visible.

In another video, she can be seen dressed in a red oversized top, walking up stairs, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand. The clip is from V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, where they were shooting for a scene.

Siddharth Anand's request to fans

Director Siddharth Anand took to his X and shared a note requesting netizens not to share the film's leaked photos. "REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING," the post read.

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The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The makers recently unveiled fresh visuals from King, showing SRK in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-octane action narrative. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.