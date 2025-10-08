Deepika Padukone Wears Hijab In New Ad Shot In Abu Dhabi, Internet Says ‘Fake Feminist’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The couple recently appeared in an advertisement where they were promoting Abu Dhabi. It shows a couple exploring cultural landmarks in the city and embracing local traditions. In one of the segments, the actress can be seen wearing a hijab while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This has not gone down well with the netizens, and they slammed her for faking feminism. The actress is known for advocating for women's freedom. However, now seeing her following the Muslim culture has shocked her fans.

They compared to her old Vogue advertisement "My Choice" where she says, "to wear a bindi or not, my choice."

Deepika Padukone slammed for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi advertisement

Soon after the advertisement was posted, it went viral in no time. While their fans were excited to watch them together on-screen after years, a section of the internet slammed Deepika for covering herself despite advocating for women. A user wrote, "The Bollywood 'feminist' who lectures India on women’s freedom now wrapped in a burka for a few shiny dirhams. #DeepikaPadukone promoting tourism for #AbuDhabi. Choose your heroes wisely."

Another wrote, "Paise ke liye Hijab pehn liya."

A third user wrote, "This is the actual image of deepika padukone and ranveer singh profession. Can't promote Indian clothes , culture the way Kangana Ranaut promotes.. they never be nationalist actor like Kangna."

Another user wrote, "Mandeer (Mandir) me saree pehnne se inko dikkat hoti h baaki sab accha h inke liye."

