Published 21:21 IST, September 26th 2024

Devara (Hindi) BO Day 1 Prediction: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Likely To Open At Over ₹5 Crore

Devara (Hindi) Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie has made pre-sales of ₹13423417 in the Hindi 2D version.