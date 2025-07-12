Dhadak 2: 8-Month Delay Due To CBFC Non-Clearance? Producer Clears The Air On Postponement Of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Film

The makers of Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, unveiled the trailer on Friday, July 11. The film is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak and a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The romantic drama sheds light on the classism and casteism existing in the 21st century. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit last year on November 22, but was postponed to February 21, 2025. However, the movie once again missed the theatrical release and the reason behind the constant delays was said to be because of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, during the trailer launch event, the producer Karan Johar dismissed the rumours and said CBFC was "compassionate" to understand the core of the plot.

Karan Johar breaks silence on repetitive delay in release of Dhadak 2

During the event, the producer addressed the delay and praised the censor board members for understanding the subject of the film. Johar added that he never worried about the repercussions, as that restricts an artist. "If I get scared in the beginning, then… there's a line in the film, 'If you've a choice then fight', and the best way to point a put across is through art," he said.

He further shared that it was them who took a while to release the film in the theatre, and CBFC was "very understanding" and compassionate. They understood what the makers were trying to say through the film and protected the sensitivity of the film.

All about Dhadak 2