Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Bring Bollywood Glitterati To Wimbledon | Watch

While players bring their A-game on the field at Wimbledon, it is a fashion show all the way on the courtside. The who's who of showbiz take the stands to support their favourite players while quietly making a fashion statement. Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya made their debut at the grand slam, and it was a stylish one for sure. Photos and videos of the couple from the semi-final match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are now viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have marked attendance at the ongoing Wimbledon 2025. The couple made a stylish appearance at the tennis grand slam after other celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Masaba, Neena Gupta, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. For the semi-final match, Janvhi and Shikhar were seated at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.



The Dhadak actress opted for a chic checkered dress for the Grand Slam. Her dress featured floral embellishments and had a black belt as an accessory. Shikhar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue suit teamed with a white shirt. He paired it with a matching tie.

At the match, Janhvi Kapoor was asked which member of the film fraternity she would like to challenge to a tennis match. She named Varun Dhawan and shared that they had already played the game for a movie scene.



