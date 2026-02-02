Dhadak 2 Director, Shazia Iqbal, Makes Big Social Media Move After Calling Dhurandhar A 'Sinister Film'

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal took to her Instagram account to share a scathing review of Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. For an otherwise highly acclaimed review, Shazia wrote a strong note criticising the espionage thriller.

Dhadak 2 director makes Instagram account private

A day after she shared a critical review of Dhurandhar, the director of Dhadak 2, Shazia Iqbal has made her Instagram account private. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the development came soon after the filmmaker posted a long note criticising the Ranveer Singh film. While the real reason behind her social media move remains unknown, it is suspected that she faced massive trolling for sharing her candid views.

Shazia Iqbal turns Instagram account private | Image: Instagram

Sharing her thoughts on Dhurandhar, Shazia wrote on Instagram, “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional — inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film." Adding the music tracks from Dhurandhar in the background, she continued, “But it’s a ‘well-made’ film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy.” She also followed this up by mentioning the teaser of Kerala Story 2. A quick search of her profile now shows her account has been made private.



A screengrab of Shazia's story | Image: Instagram

How did social media react to Shazia Iqbal's comment on Dhurandhar?

The director's review soon made its way on X (formerly Twitter), where netizens set the record straight for her. A user wrote, “Art is meant to provoke thought, but there’s a thin line between 'bold storytelling' and 'inciting hate.' If a director like Shazia Iqbal is calling it 'sinister,' it definitely raises concerns about the social responsibility of filmmakers.” Another X user mentioned, “Shazia Iqbal who made Dhadak 2 displaying forced propaganda on casteism has audacity to post sly against Dhurandhar lol.”



