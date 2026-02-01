Dhadak 2 Director Accuses Dhurandhar Of 'Inciting Hate And Violence', Calls Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Sinister Film'

The massively acclaimed Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30. Following the OTT premiere, the Aditya Dhar directorial has received sharp criticism from the filmmaker of Dhadak 2. Shazia Iqbal took to her Instagram stories to share her critical review of an espionage thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

'Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities,' writes Shazia Iqbal in her sharp review of Dhurandhar

On February 1, Shazia Iqbal took to her Instagram account to share an unsparring review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. In the post, she wrote, “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional — inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film.” While she did not mention the name of the movie in the post, she shared the write-up over the Dhurandhar title track.

A screengrab of Shazia Iqbal's story | Image: Instagram

In a follow-up post, the Dhadak 2 director wrote, “But it’s a ‘well-made’ film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy." She shared the story on the background track of FA9LA, another viral track from Dhurandhar. She also followed this up by mentioning the teaser of Kerala Story 2.



To make it clearer that her stories are directed towards Dhurandhar, she shared a screenshot of a direct message from one of her followers questioning people who are comparing the movie with Dhadak 2. Shazia's criticism comes amongst a sea of otherwise postive reviews of Dhurandhar.



Set in the Pakistan town of Lyaari, Dhurandhar explores the gang wars brewing in the neighbouring country under the subtext of a larger terrorism plot. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Hamza, an Indian spy, who lands in Lyaari to send back critical information for national security. While doing so, he is also tasked with dismantling the growing terror network in Pakistan, which is behind the tragic 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and the Parliament attack in New Delhi. The movie garnered a massive response from cinegoers and critics alike. After a phenomenal theatrical run, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Bollywood of all time.