Dhadak 2 OTT Release: Here's Where You Can Stream Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Romantic Film After Its Theatrical Run

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 finally got the release date after multiple delays. The romantic saga faced roadblocks due to certification issues with the CBFC. However, the makers have confirmed that the film will hit cinemas on August 1, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film’s OTT platform is also hinted at.
If believed to the recently released official posters of Dhadak 2, the film will stream on Netflix. The streaming platform is prominently mentioned at the bottom left of both posters, indicating viewers can enjoy the movie at home if they miss it in cinemas or want to watch it again.
However, the release date for its digital streaming has not yet been announced.
The makers of Dhadak 2 have just unveiled the first-look posters featuring the lead stars, sparking excitement among fans.
One poster shows Siddhant with anger and intensity in his eyes as he holds Triptii protectively. In the other, Triptii’s character clings to Siddhant, adding emotional depth to the visuals. The film is set to release on 1 August 2025.
Shazia Iqbal directs Dhadak 2 and has also contributed to the adapted story, screenplay, and dialogues alongside Rahul Badwelkar. Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh have jointly produced the film.
