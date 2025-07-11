Dhadak 2 Trailer: Triptii Dimri And Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Sweet College Romance Turns Into A Haunting Love Story

Updated 11 July 2025 at 16:07 IST
Dhadak 2 Trailer Out: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's much-awaited tragic romance movie is set to release in the theatres on August 1, after several delays. Days after the censor board cleared the film, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions finally released the official trailer on social media. The 3-minute 4-second video gives a chilling glimpse of Neelesh and Vidhi's heartbreaking story that is more than love and affection.
The trailer gives a glimpse of a story of two law students deeply in love, but their relationship faces tough challenges that threaten to tear them apart. Siddhant’s character struggles with personal and academic hardships. Triptii Dimri’s character stands by his side as they fight to protect their relationship from societal pressures. The trailer has some throat-chilling visuals filled with emotion and will leave you wondering, can their love survive?
While sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Two worlds collide to beat as one💙 #Dhadak2 trailer out now! Releasing in cinemas on 1st August..”
Dhadak 2 features Triptii Dimri as Vidhi and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh, with Ashish Chaudhary playing Vicky and Manjiri Pupala as Richa. Vipin Sharma, Ashwant Lodhi, Amit Jaat, Priyank Tiwari, Mayank Khanna, and Aditya Thakare appear in supporting roles. The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is inspired by the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and was officially announced in May last year. After its theatrical release, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.
Published 11 July 2025 at 15:24 IST