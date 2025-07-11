Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Not 150, Smriti Irani's Show To Have Only 20 Episodes? Here's What We Know

Smriti Irani is gearing up to make her comeback to the TV world with her popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The new season is scheduled to release later this month, and it was reported that the show would have 150 episodes. However, now it has been reported that the upcoming show will have limited episodes and might conclude by August 2025.

New update on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The upcoming daily soap will have a limited series, as said by Ektaa Kapoor. While many speculated that it would have 150 episodes, according to a report in Tellychakkar, the show will have only 10 to 20 episodes. The main aim is to give proper closure to the audience after it ended abruptly in 2008.

On Thursday, Ektaa Kapoor shared a letter on her Instagram handle revealing that the plot of the show will focus on topics such as parenting, issues that people shy away and the balance between concern and control. They will tell the story that resonates and educates the audience. It is returning just to celebrate the 25 years of the show with an intent to impact, entertain, probe thoughts and most importantly, to inspire.

In the letter, she also shared her first reaction to reboot the show was "firm no", but then she thought of the impact it had on the audience. Talking about Kyunki's legacy and the impact of the show, she shed light on the research carried out by an international body. They concluded that the show "gave voice to women in Indian homes". "Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'" read the post. "It wasn't just a daily soap, it brought discussions about domestic rape, marital rape, age shaming and euthanasia to the dining tables of Indian homes. That was the true legacy of the story," an excerpt from the post reads.