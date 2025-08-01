Dhadak 2 X Review: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Movie On Casteism Called ‘Bold And Brave'

Dhadak 2 x review: Triptii Dimri and Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer finally hit the big screen on August 1 after being postponed multiple times. The sequel to the 2018 romantic drama is a passionate love story of two college students who are caught in the crossfire of caste hierarchy. Shazia Iqbal's directorial touched the ground, and movie buffs and critics alike watched the early morning shows. As the day rises, reviews and reactions are pouring in on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Is Dhadak 2 worth watching?

So far, the word-of-mouth of Dhadak 2 is glowing. Some are nodding it as ‘bold film,’ other says, ‘much-needed movie in this generation.’

Taking to the X handle, one user writes, “BOLD..BRAVE...BREATHTAKING – DHADAK 2.

RATING-⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ½ Some stories touch your Heart, Others Hit your Mind — #Dhadak2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty...#Dhadak2 #dharmamovies.”

Another wrote, “A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in storytelling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T 💙 Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging!”

Another wrote, “#TriptiiDimri's Vidhi simmers with quiet rage and wounded resilience, a new high point in her career with #Dhadak2”

Another critic wrote, “#Siddhant's intense outburst – is an absolute knockout. The comparisons with #Dhadak [Part 1] are inevitable – that film had a timeless soundtrack that still resonates. Do watch for Siddhant Performance.& Cinematography.”

What is Dhadak 2 about?