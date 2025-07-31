Dhadak 2 First Review: Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi Deliver A 'Emotional, Hard Hitting, Captivating' Film

Dhadak 2 First Review: The Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer will hit big screens on August 1. Some social media users attended the special screening of Shazia Iqbal's directorial and took to their accounts to share their first review of the romance drama. However, it must be noted that the actual word-of-mouth of the film will be determined tomorrow once Dhadak 2 hits screens.

What is Dhadak 2 first review?

A social media user (by the name iamkuldeep23) took to his Instagram account to share the first review of Dhadak 2 after a special premiere on July 30. Calling the love story ‘heartwarming' and ‘emotionally explosive’, the user gave the film 5 stars. He also wrote, "From the very first frame to its gut-wrenching final moment, Dhadak 2 pierces straight through the heart. At 2 hours 26 minutes, Shazia Iqbal delivers a film that doesn't just tell a story - it awakens your soul."

A screengrab of Dhadak 2 review | Image: X

Lavishing more praises on the Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer, the user mentioned, “Rarely does a film leave you emotionally shattered yet fulfilled. But Dhadak 2 achieves just that.” The user also stressed that Dhadak 2 is not just a movie but a ‘lived experience’ played out on the screen.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his review of Dhadak 2 and called the film ‘hard-hitting. He gave the film 3.5 stars and called the second half, ‘Captivating, emotionally-charged’.



Dhadak 2 is about love, discrimination and drama