Dhamaal 4 Early Reviews: Fans Call Ajay Devgn Starrer Better Than Welcome To The Jungle As Adi-Manav Turn Treasure Hunt Into A Laugh Riot

Dhamaal 4 Early Reviews: Not long after Welcome To The Jungle, another ensemble comedy is set to take over the big screens. Dhamaal 4 releases on July 10 and is set for a double digit start at the box office. The franchise marks the return of fan favourite duo Adi-Manav, played by Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi respectively, alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra. New cast members include Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye and Anjali Anand. The theme of the fourth Dhamaal 4 is a treasure hunt. The movie's early reviews are doing the rounds on social media.

Is Dhamaal 4 worth a watch?

Dhamaal 4 is earning positive reviews, with some watchers even calling it "better than" Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy scenes featuring Adi-Manav have been called the best portions of the film and the highlight of Dhamaal 4. The fourth installment in the comedy franchise is also being called a "leave your brains at home" watch, much like the previous films.

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A review read, "#Dhamaal4 lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster (sic)." Another said about the film, "Dhamaal 4 is a fun comedy that delivers laughs with its comedy of errors. Strong performances by Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, and Anjali Arora make it an enjoyable watch for fans of the franchise (sic)."

Dhamaal 4 budget revealed

Dhamaal 4 budget is estimated to be ₹150 crore. As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to collect ₹12-14 crore net on its opening day in India. As of 8 pm on July 9, the film has recorded ₹5 crore+ gross in advance bookings (with block seats) for Day 1, with final pre-sales expected to close at around ₹6 crore+ gross. These numbers are almost identical to the advance booking of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle before its release.