Dhamaal 4 First Look: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi And Jaaved Jaaferi, Meet The Full Cast Of Comedy Drama; To Hit The Theatres On Eid 2026

Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are returning with the fourth installment of Dhamaal, but with an added star cast. On Saturday, Ajay Devgn (a new member in the cast) took to his social media handle to announce the star cast of the upcoming movie, along with a release date. He has shared hilarious posters to reveal the first look at the actors. The poster is titled 'Dhamaal Times', followed by a 'Breaking News' plate. The cast and crew have wrapped up the shooting.

Meet the star cast of Dhamaal 4

Taking to his Instagram, Ajay, who joined the franchise, shared his poster along with others. His poster reads, "Ajay's eyes announce wrap before he does!"

(A poster of Dhamaal 4 | Image: Instagram)

Arshad Warsi looks surprised and tense in the poster. The text reads, "Arshad wonders about plot holes while the crew celebrates wrap goals!"

(A poster of Dhamaal 4 | Image: Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh can be seen in a brown jacket paired with a red scarf wrapped around his forehead. The text reads, "Shoot wrapped Riteish gasped!"

(A poster of Dhamaal 4 | Image: Instagram)

Jaaved Jaaferi, dressed in a red ensemble, looks happy in the poster. The text reads, " Shoot wrapped: Mumma will be so proud."

(A poster of Dhamaal 4 | Image: Instagram)

Ravi Kishan has also joined the star cast of the movie as an antagonist. "Wanted for stealing hearts, not treasure, on the last day of the shoot," reads the text on the poster.

(A poster of Dhamaal 4 | Image: Instagram)

Apart from them, the cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand in pivotal roles.

When will Dhamaal 4 hit the theatres?

The movie will hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Eid. "Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026," read the caption.