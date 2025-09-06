The Bengal Files Screening Cancelled Abruptly In Mumbai's Kanjurmarg, Viral Video Shows People Waiting Outside Theatre

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files hit the theatres on Friday. While it was anticipated that the film would only struggle to find a slot in theatres in West Bengal, several people in Mumbai faced similar hurdles. A video is going viral on the internet where a user claimed that a theatre in Kanjurmarg abruptly cancelled the morning show.

The Bengal Files' morning show was cancelled in one of Mumbai's theatres

The user shared the video on X, where he can be heard saying, "There are so many people waiting here to watch The Bengal Files, with many still standing in line. People who had booked advance tickets have had their shows randomly cancelled. This is absolutely denounceable. Shivaji Maharaj ka bhoomi hai yeh, Kolkata nahi hai yeh."

He further mentioned, "We are here for the 9 o’clock show and it has been cancelled. There is an entire crowd here, at least 50 people for an early morning show."

An hour after the user updated, the manager intervened and helped to start the show an hour later. "The manager helped to start the film after around an hour. It's a top-notch film in every way a film can be top-notch," read the post.

The Bengal Files have been in the news owing to the plot. The film is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide. It is helmed by Vivek and stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simratt Kaur and Saswata Chatterjee in lead roles.

The Bengal Files struggling at the box office