Dhamaal 4 First Look Posters Out: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi Return For New Comedy Caper

Fans of the popular 'Dhamaal' franchise have a major reason to celebrate. Actor-producer Ajay Devgn has officially teased the next chapter of the comedy series, 'Dhamaal 4,' by unveiling a set of new posters that offer a glimpse into the film's adventure-filled world.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn shared a vibrant poster featuring himself alongside veteran actor Sanjay Mishra.

Accompanying the image was the caption, "Inn dono ka hai ek hi goal, to get their hands on gold."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



The poster hints at a high-stakes treasure hunt and carries the tagline, "The Adventure Awaits!" The visual stays true to the franchise's trademark style, promising a fresh dose of chaos, comedy and adventure.

Another newly released poster features Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in a humorous beach setting, with their heads popping out of the sand.

Between them, another character played by Sanjeeda Shaikh appears in a similar situation. Small crabs can be seen crawling around the beach, while a partially visible treasure map in the foreground hints at the film's chase-driven storyline. The poster prominently displays the tagline, "CHASE STARTS NOW!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi)



A third poster raises the excitement further with an action-packed jungle sequence. It shows the central character played by Riteish Deshmukh suspended mid-air in a chaotic moment, dressed in a brown jacket, patterned shirt and red bandana. A monkey perched on a nearby branch and Anjali Anand's character surprised looking surprised, add to the visual drama, while tangled green vines wrapped around the character's legs suggest a wild adventure ahead.

The poster carries the bold title "DHAMAAL 4" and the tagline, "HUNT BEGINS SOON!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)



Directed by Indra Kumar, 'Dhamaal 4' aims to bring back the madcap energy that made the franchise a favourite among audiences.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The posters have already generated significant buzz on social media. Fans flooded the comments section with enthusiastic reactions. One user wrote, "My Fav @ajaydevgn ia Back," while another commented, "Dhamaal boys are back wow." (ANI)