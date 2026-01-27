Dhamaal 4 Release Date Changed Again: After Bowing Out Of Dhuroxic Clash, Ajay Devgn Starrer To Now Arrive During Summer Vacations

The release of Dhamaal 4 has been delayed once again, meaning fans will need to wait a bit longer for the fourth chapter of the popular ‘Dhamaal’ franchise. On Tuesday, the makers shared the updated release date through their official Instagram account. The film will now hit cinema halls in July this year.

Dhamaal 4 postponed for the 2 time

The makers have pushed the release date of the classic comedy-drama for the second time. They first planned to release Dhamaal 4 in theatres on March 19. However, to avoid a box-office clash with two highly anticipated movies, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic, they rescheduled the release to June 12.

Dhamaal 4 new release date

In the Instagram post, makers shared a full cast post and wrote, “When chaos meets comedy, you know it’s Dhamaal time! Makers have chosen the auspicious date to unleash the ultimate family entertainer in theatres on 3rd July 2026.”

Indra Kumar directed Dhamaal 4, which brings back the franchise’s original cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The film also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak jointly produce the comedy drama. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the film, produced in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.