Chinmayi Sripada Reacts To Chiranjeevi Denying Casting Couch In Telugu Film Industry, Calls 'It A Rampant Issue'

Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his recently released movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. To celebrate its success, the makers organised a special event in Hyderabad. During the event, the megastar addressed the gathering, where he also talked about the casting couch in the Telugu film industry. He said, "There may be references to casting couch or related incidents, but one must remember that if you work professionally and genuinely, the other person will also behave accordingly. If you are firm with your principles, no one will attempt to take advantage of you. This is something I strongly believe in. Be professional and straightforward, and everyone will understand."

This did not go down well with singer Chinmayi Sripada, and she took to her social media handle, saying that it is a serious problem. She even shared a story of a female musician who locked herself in a studio to prevent sexual abuse.

She took to her X handle and wrote, "Casting couch is rampant, women are refused roles if they don’t offer ‘full commitment’ - a word that means completely different in the film industry.If you come from an English educated background and believe ‘commitment’ means ‘professionalism’, showing up to work and being committed to your craft - you’ll be wrong."

She emphasised, "Men remain in positions where they believe they are entitled to, and WILL demand and expect sexual favours from women." Having said that, she shared the ordeal of a female musician who was rescued from a sound booth after she locked herself in to escape abuse.

"I know of a _______ who attempted to sexually assault a female musician in a studio; she locked herself in the sound booth until she was rescued by another senior in the industry. She quit that space after that. And of course we have repeat offenders like this male Singer who ll be platformed without any remorse by the audiences - he misbehaved with, sent genitalia photos, and asked for blowjobs without ANY triggers just because he thought he can," she added.

She further emphasised "abuse and sexual harassment of girls is a rampant issue".

"Legendary Chiranjeevi garu comes from a generation where they all were friends or even family friends with their female co artistes, mutually respected each other, worked with legends, and they are all legends themselves," she continued.

She further narrated her ordeal, "I didn’t get molested by Vairamuthu because I was asking for it. I was barely an adult out of my teens, I respected him as a mentor, legendary lyricist - and didnt think he was an unsafe OLLLLLDER man, my mother was literally IN THE same premises - he molested me anyway. Having a parent around also changes nothing with men like this."