Dhamaal 4 X Review: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Called 'Terrible', Netizens Call Comedy Movie 'Total Cringe'

Dhamaal 4 X Review: The fourth instalment of the comedy franchise hit the big screens on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. Social media users who caught early shows of the comedy drama took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their first response to the movie.

Most of the reviews of the movie have said negative things about it. The shoddy acting, weak screenplay, poor story and AI usage were severely criticised. Social media users have mostly shared negative reviews of the comedy drama.

About Dhamaal 4

Ahead of the film's release, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi, along with acclaimed director Indra Kumar, spoke to ANI about returning to the iconic franchise and what audiences can expect from its latest instalment. "Fortunately, the characters in Dhamaal really connected with audiences from the first part. People loved what Riteish's character did, as well as the performances by Ashish, Jaaved, and me. They enjoyed our conversations, our quirks, and the way our characters interacted. When audiences become attached to characters, you can keep bringing them back. That's why we're now on the fourth film, and I don't think it's going to stop anytime soon. (Dhamaal ki franchise 4th part tak nahin rukne wali)," said Arshad.

Director Indra Kumar said the team has made Dhamaal 4 bigger in scale and worked to make it even funnier than its predecessors. He added that the actors have taken their performances to the next level, with everyone striving to elevate the film in every aspect."Hum logo ne film ko thoda bada banaya hai, funnier banane ki koshish kari hai...sabne apne characters ko behtar nibhaya hai," Indra Kumar said. Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. The film hit the big screens on July 10.