Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, And Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Attend Raanjhanaa Special Screening As Film Completes 12 Years Of Release, Sonam Kapoor Skips

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer Raanjhanaa completed 12 years of release and marked its anniversary on June 21, 2025. Released in 2013, the film became a cult classic, for its heartfelt depiction of love, heartbreak, and sacrifice. To celebrate the occasion, the makers hosted a special screening of Aanand L Rai's directorial in Mumbai last night. Dhanush attended the event alongside his Tere Ishk Mein co-star Kriti Sanon, while Sonam Kapoor was notably absent.

Raanjhanaa turn 12, makers organised full house special screening

Taking to the instagram, Production house Colour Yellow Productions shared a video, giving a glimpse of the special screening of Raanjhanaa, which turned out to be a houseful event. The caption read, “And it’s a Full House #WorldOfRaanjhanaa." Sonam Kapoor also re-shared the clip on her Instagram stories, joining in the celebrations.

The screening took place at PVR Lido in Mumbai and was attended by the Raanjhanaa team, including Dhanush, director Aanand L Rai, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, lyricist Irshad Kamil, writer Himanshu Sharma, and others. Actress Kriti Sanon, who will soon star opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, was also present. However, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Abhay Deol, who were part of the film's cast, were notably absent.

All about Tere Ishk Mein

After the success of Raanjhanaa, the team has reunited for another emotionally charged romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. Although it shares the same emotional depth as the 2013 film, it is not a direct sequel. Featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film is set to release on 28 November.