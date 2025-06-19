Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Nimrat Kaur, Hours After His Cryptic Post On 'Going Missing' Worries Fans

Abhishek Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a cryptic note, stressing that he wants to go missing. The post left his fans worried as it came amid the massive trolling of Housefull 5, which stars the actor in a pivotal role. However, hours later, Abhishek announced a new film and clarified that the cryptic note was a part of the promotion for the film. As per reports, the movie is based on the Tamil comedy drama KD Karuppudurai, which is also directed by Madhumita.

Abhishek Bachchan announces new direct-to-digital movie

On June 19, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share the first poster of his film Kalidhar Laapata. The actor shared the first look of the film in which he could be seen in an unkempt look, sitting in a tree, with a young boy beside him. He shared the poster with the caption, "Sometimes, getting lost isn’t a detour, it’s where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it."



Abhishek Bachchan shared the news and urged netizens to stop all speculations. He also shared that the film will release on July 4. However, Kalidhar Laapata will skip theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT. The film is directed by Madhumita and will stream on Zee 5. The movie has already premiered at the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto 2024. It also features Nimrat Kaur, Mohd. Zeesahan Ayyub and Daivik Baghela. During the film's premiere at the festival, in an official statement, the director shared, “The story is not constrained by age, locality, or status. These are emotions that all of us come face to face with at some stage of our lives, and that’s what makes this film what it is.”



Abhishek Bachchan's cryptic post leaves fans worried

On June 18, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media account to share a long, strongly worded note. In Hindi, the post implied that the actor wanted to go ‘missing’ and run away from the crowd. The note also added that he has done everything for people whom he considers his own and now wants something for himself.



