Dharma Productions Announces Film On R&AW Founder RN Kao, To Hit Theatres In 2028

Dharma Productions has announced a feature film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder and first chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The film, based on Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster, is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2028. Producer Karan Johar announced the project on September 21, marking the 58th anniversary of the founding of R&AW. The film will chronicle Kao’s role in the creation of the agency and its first mission, with the story spanning the period from 1955 to 1971 and leading up to the 1971 war against Pakistan. Announcing the film, Karan wrote, “He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW — and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on the big screen on 11 August, 2028.”



The project is being produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Leo Media Collective, with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra among the associated team members.

The yet-untitled film is currently in development. Karan said Leo Media Collective has been researching and dramatising the story for the past two years.

“Leo Media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years. We want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going,” he said.

The film will explore the circumstances that led to the creation of R&AW, its formation in 1968 and its inaugural mission.

Kao is presented as the central figure in the story, which focuses on the strategist’s role in establishing India’s external intelligence apparatus.

Casting, the director and other details have not yet been announced. The project is planned as a large-scale espionage-action feature and is slated to go on floors by mid-2026, according to the information shared about the film.

The film also marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective following 'Bad Newz' (2024) and 'Kesari: Chapter 2' (2025). (ANI)