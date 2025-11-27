Dharmendra Final Moments: Anil Sharma Recalls Being Hopeful Of Veteran Actor's Full Recovery, Says 'He Would Open His Eyes...'

Legendary Dharmendra breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. Since then, the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood has been remembered with deep grief and heartfelt tributes. Apne actor had been facing health issues for a while and was receiving regular medical care. He passed away only a few days after his discharge. Director Anil Sharma, who has been close to the Deol family for years, shared his memories of Dharmendra’s final moments.

Anil Sharma shares memories of Dharmendra’s last moments

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Anil Sharma said, “I went to his home. He had recovered. He would open his eyes and even move his hands. He was recovering, and doctors were saying that Dharamji bahut strong aadmi hain (Doctors said he is a very strong man)."

Anil Sharma explained that the doctors truly believed he would recover. He said, “Doctors assured us he would recover, and even in the hospital, it looked like he would. But age shows its signs, and you can’t fight that. Everyone was hopeful, and we all thought we would celebrate his birthday on 8 December."

In another interview, Anil Sharma also mentioned that Apne 2 has become an incomplete story after Dharmendra’s death.

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after he reportedly experienced breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12 as he was recovering well. Doctors said he would continue his treatment at home and assured that there was no cause for concern. The veteran actor passed away on November 24, just a few weeks before his 90th birthday in December.

Dharmendra’s prayer meet will take place on November 27.