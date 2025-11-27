Updated 27 November 2025 at 11:30 IST
Left With Myriad Memories: Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra Fondly In First Post After His Death
Hema Malini took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to pen an emotional note days after the passing of her husband, Dharmendra. The family will host a prayer meet for the legendary actor in Mumbai today.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Hema Malini took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share a long, emotional note remembering her husband and veteran actor Dharmendra. The cinema icon breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24. He was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends in Mumbai. Hema Malini has shared the first post remembering him hours before his prayer meet scheduled to be held this evening.
In her first note after Dharmendra's death, Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam ji❤️He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them."
In her note, Hema Malini also mentioned the humility of her husband and said it, ‘set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends’. She concluded the emotional note by writing, “My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments."
Also Read: Why Dharmendra Could Not Marry His School Time Love Hamida
Along with the post, the actress turned politician also shared rare and unseen photos with Dharmendra and their family. She included pictures with their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. She shared the candid moments with the caption, “Togetherness over the years - always there for us🙏❤️Some special moments."
Also Read: Dharmendra's Final Message To His Fans Goes Viral After His Death | Watch
Advertisement
Dharmendra's prayer meet to be held today
The Deol family will be hosting a prayer meet for Dharmendra, honouring and celebrating the life of the cinema icon. The meet will be held at Mumbai's Taj End Hotel at 5:30 PM. Several Bollywood insiders and all family members are expected to be in attendance. As per reports, singer Sonu Nigam will perform the hit tracks of Dharmendra to remember his lasting legacy.
Also Read: When Dharmendra Was Moved To Tears Looking Back At His Struggles Before Becoming The 'He-Man' Of Bollywood
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 11:11 IST