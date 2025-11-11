Dharmendra Health Update: Comedian Bharti Singh Wishes Speedy Recovery, Says 'Bhagwaan Aur Hamare Dua Unke Saath Hai'

He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran actor is "stable," but is under observation, according to the family statement. While many Bollywood stars visited the 89-year-old actor at the hospital, comedian Bharti Singh urged the actor's fans to pray for his speedy recovery through paparazzi.

Bharti Singh wishes a speedy recovery to Dharmendra

On Monday, Bharti Singh was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. She was seen in her car as the paps thronged around it. They asked her about Dharmendra's health, to which she said, "Arey bhagwaan aur hamare dua unke saath hai, kuch nahi hone wala. Bas aap prayer kijiye voh jaldh hi theek ho jaaye (God and our prayers are with him. Nothing is going to happen. You just wish for his speedy recovery)."

Deol family's statement on Dharmendra's health

Amid the growing concern regarding Dharmendra's health, his wife and actress Hema Malini assured his fans that the yesteryear actor is being "continuously monitored". "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," she said.

Sunny Deol's team also issued a statement opening up about Dharmendra's health and asking for privacy. "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," reads the statement. This statement came as a relief for fans and friends of Dharmendra, who have been praying for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Agastya Nanda's Ikkis. He will be playing the role of Brig. ML Khetarpal (Retd.) is also the film narrator. The war drama is a biopic film based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It centres around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War and how he attained martyrdom in the battle. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 25, marking Agastya's big screen debut after his OTT release The Archies.