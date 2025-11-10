Updated 10 November 2025 at 23:01 IST
Security Heightened At Dharmendra's Residence While He Recovers At Breach Candy Hospital
Dharmendra Hospitalised: Family members of the veteran actor have confirmed that he is stable and recovering at the Breach Candy Hospital. Visuals from outside his residence show police officials putting up barricades as a security measure.
Dharmendra Hospitalised: Following statements from the veteran actor's family members assuring that he is stable and recovering, a video from outside the actor's residence has emerged online. In the clip, police barricades could be seen being put up outside his house in Juhu. However, the exact reason for the heightened security measures at the premises remains unknown.
The police barricading is most likely done as a preventive measure to avoid overcrowding of the actor's fans in the area. Ever since the news of his hospitalisation first surfaced, fans and followers of Bollywood's ‘he-man’ have been praying for his speedy recovery. Some residents also gathered around his house and Breach Candy Hospital to seek information about his health or catch a glimpse of family members.
Hema Malini issues first statement after husband Dharmendra's hospitalisation
On November 10, after varied speculations regarding Dharmendra's health, his wife and veteran actress Hema Malini took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the Sholay star along with a note assuring fans of his well-being. In the post, the actress wrote, “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him.🙏 I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.”
This came after a statement from Sunny Deol's team confirming that Dharmendra is stable. The statement read, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."
Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, his sons Rajveer and Karanveer Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol visited the Breach Candy Hospital to be by Dharmendra's side. Industry insiders and bigwigs also arrived to check on the ailing actor. More updates on Dharmendra's health are awaited.
