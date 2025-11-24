Updated 24 November 2025 at 14:01 IST
Dharmendra Death News Live: Celebrities Pay Last Respects At Crematorium
Dharmendra Health Updates Live: An ambulance was spotted arriving at the residence of the 89-year-old actor today afternoon, sparking speculations about his health. The veteran actor was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12 and was recovering at home.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Dharmendra Health Updates Live: Bollywood's veteran actor has not been in the pink of his health for a while now. At the beginning of the month, the Sholay star was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was reportedly put on life support. The actor was discharged on November 12 and has been recovering at his Juhu residence ever since.
Today afternoon, an ambulance was spotted leaving his residence, sparking speculations about his ill health. While an official statement from the family is awaited, Bollywood celebrities arrived at his residence to check up on Dharmendra. This comes weeks before his 90th birthay.
Live Blog
Dharmendra Health Updates Live: Bollywood's veteran actor has not been in the pink of his health for a while now. At the beginning of the month, the Sholay star was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was reportedly put on life support. The actor was discharged on November 12 and has been recovering at his Juhu residence ever since.
24 November 2025 at 13:52 IST
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies: Family Confirms
24 November 2025 at 13:36 IST
Dharmendra Health Updates: Daughter Esha Deol Looks Visibly Distressed
Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol was spotted in Mumbai today. The actress, dressed in all white, looked visibly distressed amid news of her father's ill health.
Advertisement
24 November 2025 at 13:25 IST
Dharmendra Health News: Official Statement From Family Awaited
An official statement from the family members is awaited after an ambulance was spotted leaving the actor's residence.
24 November 2025 at 13:23 IST
Dharmendra Health News Live: Security Beefed Up At Pawan Hans Crematorium
The security has been increased at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai.
Advertisement
24 November 2025 at 13:20 IST
Dharmendra Health News Live: Deol Family Leaves With Ambulance
Visuals of an ambulance leaving the premises of Dharmendra's Juhu residence are now viral on social media.
24 November 2025 at 13:19 IST
Dharmendra Health Live Update: Ambulance leaves veteran actor's residence
Dharmendra Health Live Update: Ambulance leaves veteran actor's residence
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 13:22 IST