Dharmendra Death News Live: Celebrities Pay Last Respects At Crematorium

Dharmendra Health Updates Live: Bollywood's veteran actor has not been in the pink of his health for a while now. At the beginning of the month, the Sholay star was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he was reportedly put on life support. The actor was discharged on November 12 and has been recovering at his Juhu residence ever since.





Today afternoon, an ambulance was spotted leaving his residence, sparking speculations about his ill health. While an official statement from the family is awaited, Bollywood celebrities arrived at his residence to check up on Dharmendra. This comes weeks before his 90th birthay.