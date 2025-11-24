Updated 24 November 2025 at 14:00 IST
Dharmendra Last Rites Live Updates: Veteran Actor Dies At 89, Family And Friends Pay Final Respects
Dharmendra Death News Live: The veteran actor breathed his last at the age of 89. The actor's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium today. Several Bollywood actors, along with members of the actor's family arrived to pay their final respects.
Dharmendra Death News Live: Bollywood actors and members of the fraternity came together to pay their final respects to the veteran actor, who breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. The actor's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium, in the presence of close family only. The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month.
Dharmendra's Last Rites: Family and friends of the veteran actor arrived at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their final respects to Bollywood's legend. The actor's daughter, Esha Deol, was seen visibly distraught during the challenging times. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi were among the first to arrive at the last rites.
24 November 2025 at 14:00 IST
Dharmendra Death News Live: Bollywood's Actor Final Journey
Visuals show the final journey of the actor from his residence to the Pawan Hans crematorium in an ambulance.
24 November 2025 at 13:55 IST
Dharmendra Death News Live: Last Rites Performed At Pawan Hans Crematorium
Dharmendra's last rites are being held at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium on November 24.
24 November 2025 at 13:49 IST
Dharmendra Death News: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Arrive At Creamatorium
Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Dharmendra in the movie Sholay, arrived at the crematorium, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan.
24 November 2025 at 13:45 IST
Dharmendra Death News: Bollywood's 'He-man' Dies Days Before His 90th Birthday
Dharmendra's death news comes just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, which the family had planned to celebrate grandly.
24 November 2025 at 13:44 IST
Dharmendra Death Live: Bollywood's Legendary Actor Dies At 89
Bollywood's veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last at the age of 89. The actor's funeral was held at Pawan Hans crematorium.
