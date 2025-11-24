Dharmendra Last Rites Live Updates: Veteran Actor Dies At 89, Family And Friends Pay Final Respects

Dharmendra dies at 89 | Image: X

Dharmendra Death News Live: Bollywood actors and members of the fraternity came together to pay their final respects to the veteran actor, who breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. The actor's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium, in the presence of close family only. The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month.