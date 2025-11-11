Dharmendra Net Worth And Family Wealth: Bollywood Outsider Built A ₹450 Crore Empire, Launched His Kids In Showbiz

Bollywood legend Dharmendra is currently undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Millions of his fans are praying for the 89-year-old star’s speedy recovery as he has been on a ventilator since Monday afternoon. Several industry insiders and actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Salman Khan, and Ameesha Patel, visited the hospital to inquire about his well-being. A few media reports even circulated Dharmendra’s death rumours, but Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol debunked these speculations within hours by sharing Sholay actor’s health update on their official social media handle.

Dharmendra is known for films like Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Khamoshi, Johnny Gaddar, and will be next seen in Ikkis. He has built not only great wealth but also a lasting legacy for generations.

Dharmendra's net worth

As per reports, Dharmendra’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to range between ₹335 crore and ₹450 crore. His most valuable asset is his 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, reportedly worth around ₹100 crore. The property features a swimming pool, gym, organic gardens, and an aqua-therapy zone.

In addition to this farmhouse, Dharmendra is said to own real estate worth ₹17 crore in Maharashtra, along with agricultural land reported valued at around ₹88 lakh and non-agricultural land worth about ₹52 lakh. Reports also indicate that the combined wealth of the Deol family exceeds ₹1,000 crore.

Dharmendra entered the restaurant business in 2015 with Garam Dharam Dhaba in New Delhi. Later, in 2022, he launched another restaurant called He-Man on the Karnal Highway, according to Business Insider.

Apart from Dharmendra, his second wife, Hema Malini, has an estimated net worth of ₹142 crore. Media reports suggest that his son Sunny Deol’s net worth stands at around ₹130 crore. Bobby Deol’s net worth is reportedly estimated at ₹70 crore.