Dharmendra's Daughter, Ahana Deol, Breaks Down In Tears As Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan Honour On His Behalf

Bollywood's He Man, Dharmendra, was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan honour following his death on November 24, 2025. The first phase of the Padma Awards ceremony took place in the National Capital today. Dharmendra's wife and veteran actress Hema Malini received the honour on his behalf. However, seated in the audience, their daughter Ahana Deol was visibly overwhelmed, remembering her late father.

Ahana Deol breaks down at the Padma Awards ceremony, remembering her father

Ahana Deol accompanied her mother Hema Malini at the Padma Awards ceremony. She was seated in the audience while the veteran actress accepted the award on Dharmendra's behalf. As the actress made her way to receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu, the camera panned to Ahana, who was seated in the audience.