Dharmendra's Daughter, Ahana Deol, Breaks Down In Tears As Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan Honour On His Behalf
Late actor Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award at the National Capital today. His wife Hema Malini received the honour on his behalf, while his daugther Ahana Deol broke down while being seated in the audience.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bollywood's He Man, Dharmendra, was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan honour following his death on November 24, 2025. The first phase of the Padma Awards ceremony took place in the National Capital today. Dharmendra's wife and veteran actress Hema Malini received the honour on his behalf. However, seated in the audience, their daughter Ahana Deol was visibly overwhelmed, remembering her late father.
Ahana Deol breaks down at the Padma Awards ceremony, remembering her father
Ahana Deol accompanied her mother Hema Malini at the Padma Awards ceremony. She was seated in the audience while the veteran actress accepted the award on Dharmendra's behalf. As the actress made her way to receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu, the camera panned to Ahana, who was seated in the audience.
While clapping on the honour, Ahana was seen breaking down in tears. The 40-year-old was overwhelmed with emotions and seemingly remembered her late father on the pivotal day. A video of her crying inconsolably is now doing the rounds online.
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