Dharmendra's Family Hopeful Of Celebrating His 90th Birthday In December, Hema Malini Shares Health Update

Dharmendra's admittance to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week led to growing concern among family members, film industry colleagues and fans. The veteran actor has been taken home by the Deol family for further treatment. Now, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dharmendra's health is slowly improving and the family is hopeful of celebrating his 90th birthday next month.

Dharmendra aged 89 has been facing health issues since the past month | Image: X

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol turned a year older on November 2. Seeing her father's condition, the Dhoom actress has reportedly putt off celebrations. Instead, the family is now hoping to mark twin birthdays of Esha and Dharmendra next month on the latter's 90th birthday on December 8. “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s,” a source close to the family shared.

Hema Malini emphasised that wrt her husband Dharmendra's health, the family is "taking it one day at a time". “So far, he is okay. We are taking one day at a time,” the veteran actress said.

Hema Malini shared that Dharmendra is “doing okay” after his discharge from Breach Candy Hospital | Image: X

Dharmendra was discharged from the south Mumbai hospital on November 12, days after he was admitted there for tests. The family and hospital authorities did not go into any details about the tests or his condition. Some reports have claimed that he is ailing from age-related illness. “He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment,” Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital said. Addressing the media, Dr Pratit said the actor’s treatment and “management with recovery” will continue at home.

