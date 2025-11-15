No Celeb Fare At Kamini Kaushal's Funeral, Only Her Foster Dogs Bid Her Farewell, Netizens Say 'Sad Reality Of Bollywood'

Yesteryear actress Kamini Kaushal, one of Hindi cinema's earliest female stars, died in her Mumbai home on Thursday (November 13). She was 98. Amongst the industry's highest paid actress in the late 1940s and early 1950s, Kaushal starred opposite Bollywood screen icons Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor before moving on to character roles in the 1960s. Her last screen appearance was in Aamir Khan's 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha at the age of 95, making for a remarkable 76 year in the movies.

Kamini Kaushal died at her residence in Mumbai on November 13 | Image: X

On Saturday (November 15), Kaushal's funeral was organised by her family members. Having worked with actors across generations, several celebs. including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher, posted condolence messages for Kaushal and her family after her passing. However, no notable names from the industry turned up at her funeral. Only her family members, close friends and her foster dogs bid her an emotional farewell. Seeing how a notable face in the film industry, Kaushal's last rites saw no mourners, netizens shared their reactions, some even calling Bollywood a "dark place".

Advertisement

Kaushal's last rites were performed at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium. Her elder son, Vidhur, performed the final rites, leading the traditional Hindu rituals on Saturday morning. The atmosphere remained solemn as loved ones bid their final farewell.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry. Kaushal made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.