Dharmendra's Superfan From UAE Travels To Mumbai To Watch Sunny Deol Starrer Border 2 After Film Gets Banned In Gulf Countries

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 hit the big screens on January 23. The war drama film is a sequel to the 1997 starrer and emerged as a fan favourite upon release. However, it is well known that the release of the movie was banned in the Gulf countries, allegedly due to its anti-Pakistan sentiment. Having missed the opportunity to watch the movie on the big screens in the UAE, a fan of veteran actor Dharmendra travelled all the way to Mumbai to catch Sunny Deol's Border 2 in the big screens.

Dharmendra's fan meets Sunny Deol, praises Border 2

In a video now viral online, a man from the UAE, Sheikh Hamad Riyami, could be seen shaking hands with Sunny Deol. He could be heard sharing his excitement about meeting the actor. He said, "I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited and happy about this film. I feel this year will remind me of many films." He then listed films of Dharmendra from 1987, like Hukumat, Dadagiri, Loha, and Mera Karma Mera Dharam, saying that Border 2 reminded him of such films. He also added that Sunny Deol has five or six other releases this year, which he hopes will also be a hit. Hamad has been a Bollywood fan for a long time. He is a self-proclaimed big fan of Dharmendra.



